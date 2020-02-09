By Deborah J. Cohan

184 pages; $26.95

Rutgers University Press

Cohan, who grew up in Shaker Heights as an only child, shares her story about caring for her father, a man who was loud, gentle, loving, cruel and whose career as an advertising executive

included creating slogans like “How about a nice Hawaiian punch?”

Cohan wrestled with emotional extremes that characterize abusive relationships. She showed how she navigated life with a man who was generous and affectionate, but at the same time, remarked, “You’d make my life easier if you’d commit suicide.”

In her memoir, Cohan tells her personal journey while weaving in her expertise as a sociologist and domestic abuse counselor to address broader questions related to marriage, violence, divorce, only children, intimacy and loss. Most people deal with at least one of these issues. The book explores how people could live better amidst unpredictable changes through grief and healing.

She describes herself as an interdisciplinary sociologist, a feminist sociologist and a public sociologist.

Cohan, who identified as Jewish but not affiliated nor practicing while growing up, is an associate professor of psychology at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort.

She will have a book signing at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard.