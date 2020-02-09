By Kim Kovel and Terry Kovel
568 pages; $29.99
Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers
Terry Kovel has been a lifelong collector and expert. She is based in Cleveland and has written more than 100 books on antiques and collectibles and writes a nationally syndicated newspaper column, a subscriber newsletter and an e-newsletter. Terry Kovel’s daughter, Kim Kovel, caught the collecting bug as a child, growing up in a house filled with antiques and traveling regularly to antique shows and flea markets all over the country. She runs and contributes to the Kovels’ website and has spent the last 10 years working on the Kovels’ price guides and other Kovel projects.
The Kovels are a well-known source for both the casual and the expert collector. With 16,000 actual prices and 2,500 full-color photographs, “Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2020,” also features organized, wide-ranging, up-to-the-minute information, and includes tips, marks, logos and photographs.
Kovels’ is the only guide with prices based on actual sales from the previous calendar year, never estimates. Unlike other guides, which focus almost exclusively on English or high-priced items, Kovels’ covers all American and international items and includes reasonably-priced items.
The book is organized by categories most sought-after by collectors, including depression glass, dolls, jewelry, furniture, porcelain, and sports memorabilia. Indexes, cross-references, and expert commentary throughout empower readers to collect with confidence and price their own antiques.
The 2020 edition includes a special section, “Collecting Trends: Iconic Designers of Twentieth-Century Furniture.”