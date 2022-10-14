The Greater Cleveland Film Commission will host award-winning screenwriter and producer Dan O’Shannon for its “Behind the Camera” fundraiser event at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Hilarities 4th Street Theatre at Pickwick & Frolic at 2035 E. 4th St. in Cleveland.
The event will be a moderated conversation that will cover topics from O’Shannon’s experiences in the entertainment business, his childhood in Northeast Ohio, and insight into some of the shows he has worked on. O’Shannon is known for his work on “Cheers,” “Fraiser” and “Modern Family,” among others.
Proceeds from the event will fund the Greater Cleveland Film Commission’s mission to attract production spending to the region, advocate for expanding the film industry in Ohio and educate the local workforce for the jobs created.
A VIP cocktail reception will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100 at bit.ly/3CMynUG.