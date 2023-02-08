The Heights Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a series of concerts featuring its founding members who serve as principal players as soloists. The concerts will begin at 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 2747 Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights, and are free and open to the public.
Ron Goldberg of Willoughby, a 1975 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, will be featured Feb. 12 in the Haydn Trumpet concerto and guest conductor Nicholas Bromilow will lead the orchestra in Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8 and the Overture in C Major by Hensel.
Clarinet-player, Jaye Benjamin, a 1970 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, will be featured March 26 in Debussy’s Premiere Rhapsodie, and guest conductor Dean Buck will lead the orchestra in the Hiawatha Overture by Coleridge-Taylor and Schumann’s Symphony No. 3. Benjamin lives in Pepper Pike and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
The final concert of the season will feature the orchestra’s principal oboe, Susan Blackwell, and principal flute, Linda Madsen, in Holst’s A Fugal Concerto with guest conductor Frank Wiley.
For more information, visit heightschamberorchestra.org or contact the orchestra’s president, Susan Schieman, at 216-470-4832.