Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning will host a remote course, “Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays from April 17 through May 22 to enhance “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England” exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
The course will cover the reading of Mantel’s “Wolf Hall” and discuss its role as a historical fiction novel and its illumination of Henry VIII’s court.
Registration is $105 for members and $130 for nonmembers.
To register, visit bit.ly/40PSCKj.