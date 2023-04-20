Park Synagogue and the Kol Israel Foundation will host “The Holocaust & Resistance: Artists of World War II,” at 1 p.m. April 23 at Park Synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
There will be a virtual guided tour of three special exhibits from the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco that explore the life stories of artists before and during World War II, and their determination to resist the Nazi regime and survive, according to a news release. Attendees can also learn about photographer Roman Vishniac, artists Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore, and puppeteers, Mike and Frances Oznowicz, parents of Muppet creator, Frank Oz, in an exhibit titled, “Oz is for Oznowicz: A Puppet Family’s History.”
Following the virtual tour, Rose Viny from Kol Israel Foundation will lead the Q&A and discussion. The program is free and open to the community, but registration is requested. To RSVP, visit parksynagogue.org/events or by contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The event is co-sponsored by Park Synagogue’s Gesher group.