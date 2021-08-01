The U.S.’s oldest Black-producing theater, Karamu House, announced its 2021-22 main stage season.
It will start with August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” running through October.
The other three productions include Langston Hughes’s “Black Nativity,” Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” and Keith Hamilton Cobb’s “American Moor.”
The 2021-22 season schedule is as follows.
Oct. 8 to Oct. 31: August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Dec. 3 to Dec. 23: Langston Hughes’s “Black Nativity”
Feb. 11, 2022 to March 6, 2022: Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop”
May 6 to May 29: Keith Hamilton Cobb’s “American Moor”