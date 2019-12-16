Israel pop artist Rami Kleinstein will perform Jan. 22 at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road in Cleveland.
Known for his love songs, soothing voice and delicate piano playing, Kleinstein is a native New Yorker who moved to Israel with his family in 1970 at age 8.
The triple platinum and gold album award winner’s songs give the audience insight into his life as well as tidbits of Israeli history.
Presented by the Laura & Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, “Rami – Intimate & Live with the Piano,” will feature a selection of Kleinstein’s original songs.
General public tickets are $30 and $50. VIP tickets are $80. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2YGWMFt.