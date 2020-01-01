Sheldon Low and Hadar Orshalimy will perform their “We Are the Northern Lights” concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Low and Orshalimy are New York City-based recording artists, and a married couple. They perform as a duo for two different groups, “Hadar and Sheldon” and “We Are The Northern Lights.” As We Are The Northern Lights, the pair produces music in a pop, folk and Jewish fusion. They released seven total extended play records and singles.
At the show, there will be a meet and greet with the pair at a 6 p.m. pre-concert party, which will include desserts and Israeli wine.
General admission is $36 for the pre-concert party and the concert. For the concert only, tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for college and high school students. Free child care will be available.
For more information and to RSVP, visit suburbantemple.org/manyvoices.