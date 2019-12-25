The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Interplay Jewish Theatre will hold a performance of “I Did It My Way in Yiddish (in English)” with Deb Filler at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 South Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Filler will perform as multiple characters to recall the people and events that most influenced her life. Among the highlights will be her pursuit of Leonard Bernstein, to thank him for his music.
This performance is part of the “Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music” exhibition at the Maltz Museum.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, or $20 for members of the Maltz Museum or the Mandel JCC.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org or call 216-593-0575.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media partner of the event.