Music Box Supper Club has added three more events and concerts to its current schedule, taking place in the next few weeks.
At 8 p.m. Oct. 17, there will be “Prize Time Drag Bingo – Halloween Edition.” The event is for adults only, and will be hosted by drag queen Veranda L’Ni. The event is sold out, with proceeds benefiting the B. Riley Sober House. To be put on a waitlist for the event, visit bit.ly/2FmasAA.
At 8 p.m. Oct. 23, the venue will host “Beatles at Night” featuring The Sunrise Jones.
At 8 p.m. Nov. 11, 12 and 13, there will be a Journey tribute concert by the band E5C4P3. The Nov. 12 and 13 dates are sold out, but tickets still remain for the
Nov. 11 show.
To view the full schedule of upcoming events, visit bit.ly/2SN1srh.
In accordance with state regulations, masks are required at all times except while at your table. Congregating is not permitted, so the show has to be viewed from your table.
Music Box Supper Club is at 1148 Main Ave. in Cleveland.