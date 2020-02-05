The Music Settlement will hold a klezmer ensemble course from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 12 to May 20.
All classes will be held at 11125 Magnolia Drive in Cleveland. There will not be class on April 8.
Open to ages 14 and up, participants can play string, brass, wind or percussion. Vocal participants are also welcome. An advanced beginner skill level is required, and participants are asked to have familiarity with D major and minor scales (2 octaves). Participants are required to bring their own instrument, where it applies.
Director Henry Samuels will lead the course.
Admission is $210. For more information, visit bit.ly/3aOvPp4.