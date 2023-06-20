The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Playmakers Youth Theatre is seeking rising ninth-graders through young adults to be part of Northeast Ohio’s only 24-hour musical.
Students and young adults can audition to be cast in roles for an “unknown” show. The show will be directed by Emma Miller, Playmakers Youth Theatre director, with music directed by Eric Golovan.
Auditions will be held at 5 p.m. June 22, with virtual audition opportunities available. Performers will arrive at the Mandel JCC at 10 p.m. July 15 for the reveal and stay up all night rehearsing, eating and having fun with their peers. The performance will be at 7 p.m. July 16.
To learn more, contact Emma Miller at emiller@mandeljcc.org or 216-831-0700, ext. 1494.