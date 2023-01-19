Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will perform Ken Ludwig’s “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. from Jan. 20 through Feb. 4 at 40 River St. in Chagrin Falls.
A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 29, with an open discussion with director Don Bernardo. The production is based on the classic tale of Robin Hood, but in Ludwig’s retelling Hood’s, ideals are challenged.
Tickets are $21 for adults and $17 for students, seniors and active military members.
For tickets, visit cvlt.org or call 440-247-8955.