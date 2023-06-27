The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its summer concert series lineup, starting July 15.
Lita Ford will perform at 8 p.m. July 15. Fitz and the Tantrums will perform at 8 p.m. July 22. Maggie Rose will take the stage at 8 p.m. July 28, followed by Grandmaster Flash at 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Heart By Heart with Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier of Heart will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. King Buffalo will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 25. Closing the series, The Breeders will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.
All shows will take place on the outdoor PNC Stage on Union Mortgage Plaza at 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd.
For more information or tickets, visit bit.ly/3N106X4.