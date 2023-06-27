stock Rock Hall Cleveland

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

 Photo by Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its summer concert series lineup, starting July 15.

Lita Ford will perform at 8 p.m. July 15. Fitz and the Tantrums will perform at 8 p.m. July 22. Maggie Rose will take the stage at 8 p.m. July 28, followed by Grandmaster Flash at 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Heart By Heart with Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier of Heart will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. King Buffalo will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 25. Closing the series, The Breeders will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

All shows will take place on the outdoor PNC Stage on Union Mortgage Plaza at 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd.

For more information or tickets, visit bit.ly/3N106X4.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments