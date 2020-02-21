The Grog Shop will host a showing of “Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones” at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
The documentary by Danny Garcia and released by Dudeski/Chip Baker Films details the life of Brian Jones, founder and original leader of the Rolling Stones, as well as the early years of the band’s fame. Jones died in 1969, found at the bottom of a swimming pool and was ruled an accident. Following his death, many theories speculated Jones was killed. The film also details the evidence left behind.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2tQZb5K.
The Grog Shop is at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.