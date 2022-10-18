KINK Contemporary is presenting “Sculptural Imprints,” featuring artists Patricia Brett, Emmy Bright, Kat Burdine, Leigh Garcia, Susanna Harris, Taryn McMahon and Maddie McSweeney at its new location at 15515 Waterloo Road in Cleveland. The exhibit is open from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 2.
Brett is making her debut as a guest curator at KINK and along with the other artists, will explore the surfaces on which they print, manipulate the page and engage space with their printed works, according to a news release.
“Sculptural Imprints” coincides with the Mid American Print Council conference “Power of Print” hosted by the Kent State University School of Art in partnership with The University of Akron, Cleveland Institute of Art, Zygote Press and the Morgan Conservatory.