Shaker Arts Council is looking for community members willing to virtually instruct art and arts-related classes this winter and spring. The two types of classes will both be presented over SHAC’s Zoom account as part of its Stay-in-Place Productions.
The first type of class SHAC is seeking is a local artist or artisan willing to teach any form of art, such as dance, cooking, baking, jewelry making, painting, writing, drawing, improvisation, music theory, scrapbooking or juggling — specifically targeted to K-12 students. Depending on the course content, classes can be one-day workshops or span numerous days.
These classes are needed during SHAC’s winter break session from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 to 30, and its mini-session from Feb. 15 to Feb.16, 2021. General classes will also be offered after school and on weekends during SHAC’s winter/spring sessions Jan. 17 to March 20 and March 21 to May 30, 2021.
The second type of class is local residents performing arts-related webinars that will be free and open to the public.
The webinars will all be given one-hour time slots and formatted to include a presentation and following question-and-answer period. Arts-related topics can range from a cooking demonstration to managing stress with the arts to navigating one’s art career.
These classes are needed during Jan. 17 to March 20 and March 21 to May 30, 2021.
For both classes, the SHAC selection committee will review class applications upon submission. After the review process, applicants will be notified by the SHAC selection committee. Shaker Heights residents, Shaker Heights School District residents and Shaker Arts Council members will receive preference. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20.
For more information and to download the application, visit shakerartscouncil.org.