The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion and Culture is holding an opening for its exhibit, “My Beloved: Jewish Wedding Rituals, Stories & Sacred Objects,” at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood.
Opening-day events include a talk by Rabbi Jonathan Cohen at 1 p.m., traditional Jewish wedding music with Steve Greenman and Mark Freiman from 2 to 4 and dancing the hora with Temple teenagerss at 2:30., followed by wedding cake, sweets and champagne.
The exhibit in Hartzmark Center features rare historic ketubot from Persia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Italy, plus a contemporary ketubah from the United States, and includes the volumes, “Tradition Transition Transformation: Thirty Ketubot,” by David Moss.
Textiles created by Temple members will adorn the Temple chuppah, alongside a chuppah embroidered with the Seven Blessings by Israeli artist Adina Gatt. Also on display are historic wedding dresses, a wedding ring and a kiddush cup for a marriage ceremony. Most of the objects are drawn from The Temple museum. In addition, there is an exhibit in the chapel corridor, “Ketubot From Temple Congregants,” which highlights the tradition and evolution of ketubah design.
There will be art talks at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. On Feb. 10, artist and congregant Sally Ross will discuss the painted silk chuppah she created for her daughter’s wedding. On Feb. 24, congregants will tell their wedding stories while participants view the exhibit “Ketubot From Temple Congregants.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their ketubot to share.
The exhibits will be on display through August.