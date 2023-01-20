The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion and Culture is hosting an exhibition titled “Andy Warhol’s Jewish Icons: 10 Portraits,” which will feature a piece entitled “Ten Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century.” The exhibition will be on display through June.
Two events are scheduled for January in connection with the exhibition. On Jan. 22, Rabbi Roger C. Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, will lead an event titled “Franz Kafka: Prophet of Modern Guilt, Anxiety and Alienation” that discusses Kafka’s writings, drawings, and Warhol’s depiction of him. On Jan. 29, Rabbi Yael Dadoun, also of TTTI, will host “Louis Brandeis: Passion Turned Legacy,” which will discuss Brandeis’ law work, time as a Supreme Court Justice and Zionism. Brandeis’ portrait will be included in the exhibition.
Both events will be free and open to the public. TTTI is at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/3iS7c3B.