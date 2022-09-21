Beck Center for the Arts will perform “The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time” from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16 in Senney Theater. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
The play is based on the 2003 bestselling novel by Mark Haddon, winner of over 17 literary awards. As a play, adapted by Simon Stephens, this piece won the 2015 Tony Award for best play.
The play centers around the character of 15-year-old Christopher, who uses his extraordinary brain to solve the mystery of his neighbor’s dog’s death. The production comes to life on stage as Christopher uses his unique gifts to work through his distrust of strangers and fear of the unknown in this journey that Time magazine calls “life-affirming and unmissable,” according to a news release.
Tickets are $38 for adults, $34 for seniors age 65 and older, $17 for students with a valid ID and $12 for children ages 5 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit beckcenter.org.
Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.