Tickets for Piano Cleveland’s Dynamic Duos: 2023 Listening Series are on sale.
“It’s a String Thing,” with guests Christine Lamprea on cello and Yaron Kohlberg on piano, will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 19. “It Takes a Village,” with guests Angela Cheng and Alvin Chow, Oberlin piano faculty, will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 10. “It’s All Relative,” with guests Olga Kern and Vladislav Kern on piano, will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 31. All performances will take place at Piano Cleveland’s concert hall located at 20600 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/43jOpAP.