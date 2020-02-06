The 2020 Tri-C High School Rock Off is continuing through Feb. 29, giving all participating bands access to the bookers and marketing directors at House of Blues Cleveland, the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, the Grog Shop, Mahall’s and the Musica in Akron.
The relationship gives participants the opportunity to book shows or have a CD release party at one of the sponsoring venues. First-round performances were held Feb. 1, with second- and third-round performances at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, respectively. The final round will be Feb. 29. All performances are at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd. in Cleveland.
The first-place band will receive a $1,000 cash prize and $250 to the winner’s high school program. They will also open for a national attraction produced by Live Nation in Northeast Ohio. Other first-place prizes include free distribution of two releases, free publishing administration, free YouTube monetization, store automator for both releases, “New Music Friday” Spotify playlist consideration and “Music Made Me” T-shirts. There will also be prizes for second- and third-place bands.
For more information, visit rockhall.com/rockoff.