WOLFS will present the exhibition and sale Kristen Newell: “Unfolding,” featuring works of American contemporary sculptor and ceramicist Kristen Newell.
She is a young, rising star in Cleveland with “a desire to create sympathetic figures promoting kindness and portraying emotions not always obvious, not always revealed,” according to a news release.
The exhibition will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 at WOLFS and will be on view Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 27. A fully illustrated catalog with over 35 works, including an essay by Henry Adams accompanies the exhibition and can be purchased for $20.
WOLFS gallery is at 23645 Mercantile Road in Beachwood.
For more information, visit wolfsgallery.com.