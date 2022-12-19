“Joseph B. O’Sickey: Exhibition & Sale” will be on view through April 1, 2023, at WOLFS Gallery at 23645 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, on behalf of the Cleveland Institute of Art.
This is the first in a series of exhibitions from the bequest to CIA containing major unseen works by the Detroit-born painter and teacher. O’Sickey attended classes at the Cleveland Museum of Art, graduated from the Cleveland School of Art and taught at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Akron Art Institute, Western Reserve University School of Architecture and Kent State University.
WOLFS is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, visit wolfsgallery.com.