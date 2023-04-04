The Paul and Yetta Gluck School of Visual Arts at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer three workshops in April at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane.
“Earth Day Art” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16. Registration is required by April 11. Participants will celebrate Earth Day by creating a work of art using recycled materials. The event is for all ages.
“Build Your Own Flowerpot,” for ages 14 and over, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 18. Registration is required by April 11. Participants will create a flowerpot using terracotta clay, and learn ceramic hand building techniques.
“Fused Glass Jewelry,” for ages 8 and older, will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 2. Registration is required by April 25. Participants will arrange pieces of colored fusible glass to create jewelry that will be fired in the kiln. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit jewishyoungstown.org/visualarts to register.