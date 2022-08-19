The Asian Lantern Festival, hosted by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, has been extended through Sept. 17.
The festival extension includes more than 70 new, large-scale displays, interactive displays, live acrobatic performances and food. Advance tickets are $19 for members or
$22 for nonmembers. Same-day tickets can be purchased at the box office for $25.
The return of Wild Ride, an after-hours, one-night only event where people can ride their bikes through the zoo to watch the lanterns, will be held Sept. 18. Tickets are $15 for members and $16 for nonmembers ages 12 and older. For those 2 to 11 years old, tickets are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.
To purchase tickets for the Asian Lantern Festival, visit futureforwildlife.org/lanterns. To purchase tickets for Wild Ride, visit futureforwildlife.org/wildride.