Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting in July. 

 CJN Photo / Alyssa Schmitt

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will host its Asian Lantern Festival on select nights from July 7 to Aug. 27.

The festival will feature live acrobatic performances every hour at the Fifth Third Bank Stage as well as the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

Tickets are $19 for zoo members and $22 for nonmembers.

This year, the festival will also offer a drive-thru experience. Drive-thru tickets are $45 per vehicle for zoo members and $55 per vehicle for nonmembers.

For more information or tickets, visit FutureForWildlife.org/lanterns.

