Author Sharona Hoffman, professor of law and bioethics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will speak at the Mandel Jewish Community Center as part of its Cleveland Jewish Book Festival at 10 a.m. April 30 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Hoffman will speak about her book “Aging with the Plan: How a Little Thought Today Can Vastly Improve Your Tomorrow.” She’ll be joined by Susie Friedman, estate planning attorney at Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/bookfest.