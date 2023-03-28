Naomi Oreskes will be at the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Beachwood branch at 7 p.m. March 29 to discuss her new book, “The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market.”
A professor of the history of science at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Oreskes co-wrote “The Big Myth” with Erik Conway as they explored the history of the belief in “the magic of the marketplace” and its impact on government even today.
Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Mac’s Backs-Books on Coventry. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/40sK8sm.