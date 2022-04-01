David Pogue, author of “How To Prepare for Climate Change,” will speak at 7 p.m. April 5 at Shaker Middle School, 20600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Presented by Shaker Library, the city of Shaker Heights and the Friends of the Shaker Library, Pogue will discuss the book, which includes researched advice for how society should prepare for the years ahead. In the book, Pogue walks readers through what to grow, what to eat, how to build, how to insure, where to invest, how to prepare your children and pets, and where to consider relocating, according to a news release.
Pogue grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated in 1981. In 1985, he graduated summa cum laude from Yale University and worked as a conductor for Broadway musicals on and off for a decade. He also won a Loeb Award for journalism, received an honorary doctorate in music and had been profiled on “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes.”
Following his presentation, books will be available for sale and signing. The program is free, but reservations are requested at bit.ly/3ivehDq.