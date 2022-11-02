Author Scott Simon will be the guest speaker at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 4 in a service in person and livestreamed at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream. Simon is the author of the upcoming book, “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life.”
Scott is a happiness entrepreneur, speaker and founder of Scare Your Soul, a movement inspiring individual and global change through small acts of courage, and he has spoken around the world, given a TEDx Talk, co-founded a happiness incubator, and studied and worked with international thought leaders in the areas of courage and happiness, according to a news release. He is a life coach, focusing primarily on creating flourishing lives post-divorce, leads mindfulness meditations, and has served as an officiant of numerous weddings, the release stated.
Simon, who grew up at Fairmount Temple, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
For more information, call 216-464-1330 or email@fairmounttemple.org.