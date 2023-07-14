The 35th B’nai B’rith Health Run is scheduled for July 23 at the Walter Stinson Community Park at 2313 Fenwick Road in University Heights.
The 1-mile run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m., with the 5K run at 9.
Registration and the awards ceremony will be at the park’s gazebo. The 1-mile run/walk will name overall and youth division winners, and the 5K will have overall winners and winners within 13 age groups. Participants get a tie-dyed T-shirt with entry.
Refreshments will be available after the race.
For more information and to register, visit bnaibrithhealthrun.org. Registration can also be completed by emailing bbfunrun@yahoo.com.