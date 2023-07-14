Stock running
Photo by Miguel A. Amutio on Unsplash

The 35th B’nai B’rith Health Run is scheduled for July 23 at the Walter Stinson Community Park at 2313 Fenwick Road in University Heights.

The 1-mile run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m., with the 5K run at 9.

Registration and the awards ceremony will be at the park’s gazebo. The 1-mile run/walk will name overall and youth division winners, and the 5K will have overall winners and winners within 13 age groups. Participants get a tie-dyed T-shirt with entry.

Refreshments will be available after the race.

For more information and to register, visit bnaibrithhealthrun.org. Registration can also be completed by emailing bbfunrun@yahoo.com.

