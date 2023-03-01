B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will hold its Shabbaton called “Circle Congregational Shabbaton” March 17 and March 18.
Andre Ivory, who converted to Judiaism at age 20 and became a bar mitzvah at age 33, will be the featured speaker. The theme will be ‘Sharing Our Stories’, and Ivory will speak about his personal experiences, on the Jewish prophetic call to social justice and on Black-Jewish relations. He is a Jewish educator at Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale, Ariz., with 20 years of service to Jewish communities in Toronto and Los Angeles, according to a news release.
The Shabbaton will be held at Courtyard by Marriott in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood with additional programming and meals at Cleveland Hillel and Kantina, and at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
Cost is $100 per adult, double occupancy; $60 for an adult, single occupancy; $60 per child, ages 2 to 13; and $300 per family maximum.
For more information, call 216-831-6555, or visit bnaijeshurun.org.