B Side Lounge will play host to a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up shop featuring 15 local vendors from 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
Located beneath the Grog Shop, participating vendors range from handmade and curated items like candles, soaps, bath bombs, pastries and baked goods, jewelry, chocolates and more. Called “Lil Cupid’s Sip N’ Shop,” the event will feature L’il Boîte Pâtisserie, Natural Sands Jewelry, Audacious Chocolates, Gypsy Rock Art, Lewin Pottery and Macrame, Crafts by Abbie, Olea Herbals, Puff N’ Stuff, Spill Proof Liquid and more. A special Valentine’s Day-themed cocktail menu with brunch drinks will also be available throughout the day.
For more information, visit the event page at bit.ly/3HB5TOQ. Attendees may also RSVP to the Facebook event at fb.me/e/3pRSw7tOP for updates, photos of the merchants’ offerings and more.