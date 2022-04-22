BackTraxx Band will present a concert from 2 to 3 p.m. April 24 at Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd.
The band plays music from the 1960s and 1970s.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, is presented by Beachwood Arts Council.
Band members are Hal Becker, drums; Roz Chapman, vocals; Bill Friedson, guitar; Patrick Jochum, vocals, guitar; Billy Kazen, keyboards, vocal; Marc Paige, saxophone, clarinet; Dave Rader, bass, vocals; Doug Thomas, vocals; and Jeannie Tyler, vocals. Becker writes a weekly column for the CJN.