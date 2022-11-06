NCJW/CLE will host a lecture on personal finances in a changing world, with special guest Rebecca Bar-Shain, a financial planner, at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Orange Library, according to a news release.
This event is free and open to the public. A Zoom link will be available for those that have registered.
Rebecca Bar-Shain works with Cedar Brook Group and is a partner in the firm’s Mannen, Munday, Slater and Bar-Shain practice. She has over 30 years of experience and has served in consulting and senior management positions at Ernst & Young, LLC, Kaiser Permanente and Dr. Senders & Associates, according to the release.
To register, visit ncjwcleveland.org/events.