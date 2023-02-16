Andrew Barnes, associate professor of political science at Kent State University, will discuss “Russia and Ukraine: Taking Stock and Looking Forward” in a virtual talk with Siegal Lifelong Learning at Case Western Reserve University from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Barnes will explore what the February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine means for the people of Ukraine and the rest of the world, and the likely near-term repercussions of the ongoing war, according to the event page.
Admission is $5 for Siegal members and $10 for nonmembers at bit.ly/3RX08jw.