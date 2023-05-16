Pop music legend Barry Manilow will bring his tour “Barry Manilow: Hits 2023!” to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the world’s all-time bestselling recording artists. He has won a Grammy, a Tony and an Emmy and has 50 top 40 singles, including 12 No. 1’s and 27 top 10 hits. He is ranked as the No. 1 adult contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.
To purchase tickets, visit rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Manilow will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.