Park Synagogue sisterhood will host “When the Comics Meet the Bible: the Art of Archie Rand,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 on Zoom.
Samantha Baskind, a Cleveland State University professor of art history, will provide a virtual tour of Archie Rand’s “Sixty Paintings from the Bible” painted in comic book style. Baskind will discuss Rand’s paintings that offer a different perspective of classic Bible stories.
The program is free and open to the community. Attendees must register by Nov. 2 at parksynagogue.org. For more information, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext.122.