Beachwood Arts Council will present a concert with vocalist Lori Cahan-Simon from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd. Accompanied by pianist George Foley and bassist George Lee, Cahan-Simon will sing songs from “The Great American Songbook,” a collection of the most influential American songs written between 1900 and 1960.
The concert is free and open to the community. Masks are required.
For more information, contact Beachwood Arts Council at 216-595-3400 or beachwoodartscouncil.org.