Beachwood Arts Council will present a concert featuring singing duo Dianne Palmer and Lou Armagno from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Beachwood Community Center, 25225 Fairmount Blvd.
Palmer and Armagno, along with their quartet Sinatra Selects, will perform some of Frank Sinatra’s popular songs.
The concert, which is free and open to the community, is made possible by grants from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and Ohio Arts Council. Face masks are required.
For more information, call Beachwood Arts Council at 216-595-3400 or visit beachwoodartscouncil.org.