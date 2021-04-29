Beachwood Arts Council will present Small Wonders, an online exhibit featuring works of art by Northeast Ohio artists ages 18 and over.
The exhibit will run from June 1 to June 30 at beachwoodartscouncil.org and will showcase a variety of art 12 inches by 12 inches or smaller, including drawings, paintings, jewelry and mixed media.
All artwork will be for sale, and buyers may purchase art directly from the artists. The application deadline for artists is May 24 and the application fee is $10 for each piece of art entered, up to three pieces per artist. For this special exhibit only, the arts council will not charge commissions on art sales.
For details and an application, visit beachwoodartscouncil.org or BAC’s Facebook page.
For additional information, contact Leah Gilbert at 216-752-0752 or leahgilbert@sbcglobal.net.