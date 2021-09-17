The Beachwood Arts Council will present a performance by The Pop Tarts, a female singing group, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. The Pop Tarts’ set will include throwback hits from 1960s girl groups and female pop singers.
The concert is free and open to the community, made possible through grants from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and the Ohio Arts Council. Masks are required.
For more information, call 216-595-3400 or visit beachwoodartscouncil.org.