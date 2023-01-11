The Beachwood High School band will host a fundraiser concert in partnership with the Dan Zola Orchestra at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 or older and $10 for students.
The performance will open with the high school jazz and marching band playing with the orchestra. Then, the orchestra will perform a full concert with vocalist Dianne Palmer. Proceeds will benefit the band’s Orlando, Fla., tour.
For tickets, visit beachwoodschools.org/Tickets.aspx.