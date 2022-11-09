Beachwood CAN, a community-wide campaign to support those who are food insecure, is accepting donations at Beachwood Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Nonperishable food and monetary donations will be accepted near center court. There will also be music, crafts, games, giveaways, cotton candy and more .
The campaign kicked off at the city’s annual fall festival in October 2 and continues at the Beachwood Community Center, Beachwood City Hall, the Cuyahoga County Public Library Beachwood branch and Beachwood Place.
“You can actually see our donations growing now inside Beachwood Place,” Heidi Yanok, senior general manager at Beachwood Place said in a news release. “Our ultimate goal is to reach a combined total of at least $2,500 in food and donations. I really think we can get there and I am excited to see it all come together on Nov. 12 to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.”
The city of Beachwood partnered on the food drive effort and will be planning the children’s activities for Nov. 12.
To learn more, visit beachwoodplace.com/events.