The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will host its 2020 Golf Outing beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at The Tanglewood Club, 8745 Tanglewood Trail in Bainbridge Township.
Tee times will be staggered to provide a safe experience.
Additionally, a three-year lease on a GMC Sierra 1550 is the prize for getting a hole in one.
Chamber members and nonmembers can register. Cost is $125 for individual golfers, $400 for four golfers, $150 to sponsor a hole and $300 to own a hole.
Registration is available at bit.ly/31pB63G, and includes single-serve breakfast and lunch.