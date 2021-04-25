The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce is holding its first photo scavenger hunt starting at 5:30 p.m. April 29 through 7 p.m. May 2.
The event offers local businesses a chance at some exposure. As sponsors, businesses have one of the clues highlight their work, driving participants either to their brick-and-mortar location or their online presence.
“I am excited to bring this new event to the Beachwood community,” Brian Friedman, Beachwood chamber president, said in a news release. “It’s an opportunity to mix business and fun, which sounds like a winning combination to me.”
Participants will have just more than 72 hours to solve clues and complete 30 missions. Teams of up to four people will receive a detailed email explaining how to access their clues. At the end of the event, the team with the most points wins.
Prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3u6kLfY.