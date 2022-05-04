The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will recognize 20 winners at its inaugural Spirit of Success Awards Banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. May 19 at Embassy Suites at 3775 Park East Drive in Beachwood.
The winners are: Beachwood Builder Award, Eaton Corp.; Best of Beachwood “Bestie” Award: Alan Berger, Beachwood 100; Business of the Year (small), Gingie Spa, Gobezie Shoulder Institute; Business of the Year (medium), Cleveland Primecare, Cleveland Skin Pathology, The Gentlemen’s Cave Luxury Barber Longe; Business of the Year (large), UH Ahuja Medical Center; Chamber Member of the Year, Heathyr Ullmo, Farmers National Bank; Extra Mile Award, Jason Buffa, TechnologyXperts, Inc.; Tara Chapler, Todd Associates Insurance Agency; Renee DeLuca Dolan, Contempo Design + Communications; Robert Hardis, Beachwood City Schools; Jason Hill, Hilltop Elementary School; Keith Langford, Shaker Heights City Schools, Jennifer Van Dyk, UH Ahuja Medical Center; Women of the Year, Entrepreneur, Staci ‘PurPose’ Kirk, Women’s Empowerment; Healthcare, Jacki Barger, UH Beachwood Medical Center; Nonprofit, Lindsay Walker, Alzheimer’s Association; and Young Professional of the Year, Amanda Beder, Acumen MB LLC.
Tickets are $50 and a cash bar will be available. To purchase tickets, visit e.givesmart.com/events/qNY. Deadline to purchase tickets is May 13.