Beachwood CAN, a local food drive, will begin at the fifth annual Fall Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
The drive will end with a Stuff the Truck event Nov. 12. Donation bins will be open at Beachwood Place, Beachwood Community Center and the Beachwood branch of the Cuyahoga County Library.
“Beachwood’s Fall Festival is a free family event but this year we’re encouraging all attendees to bring canned goods or non-perishables for the launch of the Beachwood CAN food drive,” said Derek Schroeder, community services director, in a news release. “Each individual or family that brings a donation will get to contribute to a fall-themed public art piece that will be created at the event. We want to receive so many donations that the scale of our art piece will really show the community’s impact and enthusiasm for giving back.”