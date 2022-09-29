The fifth annual Beachwood Fall Festival will begin with a free Fall Festival Kickoff Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Beachwood City Hall at 25325 Fairmount Blvd. This is the first time a concert will be held in connection with the festival.
The festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. The family friendly event will feature food trucks, games, inflatables, live music, entertainment, pumpkin patch, zip line and craft vendors.
The event is in partnership with Beachwood City Schools and the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3LB7YMo.